By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Nigerian singer, Timeleyin Olorunyomi, better known as BadBoy Timz, has claimed that his previous record label, Anonymous Music, wrongfully imprisoned him.

He made this disclosure during a Cool FM interview when he mentioned that his hardship had diminished the energy that his followers had come to expect from him.

“I got detained illegally, it was more like a kidnap, it was not an arrest because they could not put me in the cell. I had to sleep on the road with policemen that were on patrol.” he said.

Tribune Online recalled that he left Anonymous Music in 2021 after having a dispute with the management that led to a court case. Bad Boy Timz founded his own label afterwards, named Shock Absorbers Music.