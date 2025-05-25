Ewi installs Lagos GAC chairman, Olusi as Atobatele of Ado-Ekiti

The Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, over the weekend installed the chairman of the Lagos Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Prince Tajudeen Olusi, as the Atobatele of Ado-Ekiti land.

The ceremony attracted dignitaries and traditional rulers from across the country, particularly from the South-West states, including President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji; and Ondo State Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Taiwo Fasoranti, among others.

Speaking at the event, President Tinubu, Governors Sanwo-Olu and Oyebanji described Olusi, who will turn 89 in October, as a true democrat and nation-builder deserving of celebration.

President Tinubu, represented by Senate Leader Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, described Prince Olusi as a “true democrat” whose selfless service and commitment to good governance have made a lasting impact on Nigeria’s political landscape.

Commending Prince Olusi’s contributions to democracy and national development, the President praised the octogenarian politician for his steadfast dedication to unity and progress, stressing that his life is a testament to true leadership and patriotism.

He said, “On behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I congratulate Prince Tajudeen Olusi, who has been honoured here today. Prince Olusi is someone who is loved and revered by the President. This is not only an honour for Prince Olusi but also an honour for Lagos State and Yoruba land.

“As far as we are concerned, this is also a lesson for all of us that we should engage only in activities that promote the unity of Nigeria.”

Governor Oyebanji, in his remarks, hailed Prince Olusi as a distinguished leader who has played a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s democracy.

The Governor noted that the chieftaincy title conferred on the elder statesman was a befitting recognition of his decades of selfless service to the nation.

Emphasising that the conferment reflects the wisdom of the traditional institution in celebrating deserving individuals, Governor Oyebanji said Prince Olusi’s integrity, leadership, and commitment to the welfare of the people were truly exemplary.

“You are revered in Lagos, and that speaks to the kind of person you are. On behalf of the government and people of Ekiti State, we congratulate you on this well-deserved honour. When I look at the calibre of entourage from Lagos, led by the Governor himself, it speaks volumes about Baba’s character. He is a model of humility—one of the few progressive politicians still standing today—and he has mentored many,” Oyebanji said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, on his part, described Prince Olusi as a unifying figure whose influence extends beyond Lagos State, adding that his commitment to fostering unity and progress has set a benchmark for leadership across the nation.

He stated that the conferment was not just an honour for Prince Olusi but also for Lagos State and Yoruba land, emphasising that Olusi is not merely a leader but a builder of structures that promote growth and stability.

“We just witnessed the traditional installation ceremony of one of our leading political fathers, not only in Lagos or the South-West but in Nigeria—Prince Tajudeen Olusi, a Lagos prince, now the Atobatele of Ado-Ekiti. We are indeed delighted, and this event highlights the diversity and acceptance of cultural relevance between the two states. It is also an opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate him. He is not just one of our political fathers; he is also a man who has earned his place,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Speaking on the installation, Oba Adejugbe stated that the conferment of traditional titles on illustrious sons of Ado-Ekiti and other individuals is done in recognition of their exceptional leadership and contributions to society. He stressed that such titles are not merely ceremonial but serve to build bridges between the past and present while equipping traditional institutions to cope with modern challenges.

Oba Adejugbe affirmed that a review of Olusi’s educational and cultural credentials, as well as his contributions to society, attested to his leadership qualities. These considerations led the Ewi-in-Council to unanimously judge him worthy of the exalted title and a traditional celebration by the Ado-Ekiti kingdom.

The frontline traditional ruler emphasised that Prince Olusi’s lifelong impact could be seen in the advancement of education, community service, and cultural development, having contributed to the modernisation of traditional curricula to ensure both the moral and intellectual aspects of Islamic education were adequately addressed.

In his response, the new Atobatele of Ado-Ekiti, Prince Olusi, expressed gratitude to Oba Adejugbe and the Ewi-in-Council for honouring him with the chieftaincy title. He stated that the recognition would further strengthen his resolve to mentor the next generation of leaders and work tirelessly for the unity and prosperity of Yoruba land and Nigeria at large.

Describing the honour as a significant milestone in his life and a testament to the enduring values of service, unity, and leadership, Prince Olusi remarked that the conferment represents deep cultural ties and shared values that bind the Yoruba people and promote harmony across the nation.

