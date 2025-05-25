FG set to bridge access gap in renewable energy sector as REA graduates 120 cohorts

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to creating an additional 10,000 jobs in the renewable energy sector in the near future, as part of efforts to bridge the country’s significant energy access gap.

The Managing Director/CEO of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Engineer Abba Aliyu, made this announcement over the weekend in Abuja during the launch of the Next-Gen Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) Programme.

This transformative initiative is designed to engage, empower, and equip Nigerian youth with the skills and opportunities needed to thrive in the energy and technology sectors through skill development, mentorship, and strategic empowerment platforms.

Tribune Online reports that the programme is a forward-thinking platform aimed at building capacity, fostering innovation, and encouraging collaboration among RESCOs to scale up clean energy access across Nigeria. It aligns with national and global sustainability goals and is expected to play a critical role in accelerating the deployment of decentralised renewable energy solutions.

Speaking at the event, the REA boss stated that the programme aims to empower young Nigerian graduates from across the six geopolitical zones, enabling them to become part of the renewable energy sector. He explained that the pioneer cohort of 120 participants will undergo a paid three-month classroom education at the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN), followed by a nine-month internship with selected Renewable Energy Service Companies.

He emphasised the need for Nigerians to turn the challenge of energy access into an opportunity, which is precisely what the RESCOs seek to achieve.

“We need to turn this challenge into an opportunity. Rather than seeing it as a crisis, we should view it as an opportunity—an opportunity to address the access gap, an opportunity to localise investment in renewable energy, and an opportunity to create a talent pipeline to tackle this challenge.

“To make Nigeria the renewable energy hub of Africa, several factors must be put in place. First is financing. We need sufficient funds to develop the necessary infrastructure and drive localisation efforts.

“And to date, we have secured a substantial amount of financing. Under the leadership of Mr President, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) obtained approval for the largest public sector renewable funding in the world—a $750 million fund. Beyond this, discussions are ongoing for additional co-financing of $200 million, as well as potential funding of around $700 million for the Desert to Power initiative.”

Aliyu added: “In terms of localisation, through Mr President’s deliberate policies, our country now has a photovoltaic (PV) panel manufacturing capacity of 600 megawatts, up from just 110 megawatts.

“In Lagos, LPV operates at 100-megawatt capacity and is now fully functional. Here in Abuja, JRV has a 250-megawatt capacity, Oxano has 120 megawatts, and GridConnect is on the verge of completing a 150-megawatt capacity in Idu, Abuja. So, we are changing the narrative when it comes to localisation. Additionally, we now have more than 50 renewable energy service companies, compared to only 10 in the past.”

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, speaking through the Ministry’s Director of Renewable and Rural Power Access, Dr Sunday Owolabi, encouraged the renewable energy sector to continue investing strategically in human capacity and leadership. He described the programme as “a strong example of how government, industry, and development partners can collaborate to unlock new opportunities for innovation and impactful sustainable energy developments in the country.”

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, while launching the programme, urged the graduates to explore opportunities within the renewable energy sector, adding that the Federal Government would always provide an enabling environment for them to succeed.

