The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has underscored the vital role traditional institutions play in promoting peace, preserving cultural heritage, and fostering unity among communities.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Comrade Ibrahim Garba Shiaibu,a copy made available on Sunday to newsmen in Kano.

Gwarzo then reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration to preserving and upholding the dignity of traditional institutions in Kano.

He made this known during a special prayer session held in honour of His Highness, the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, marking the first anniversary of his return to the revered Kano throne.

While addressing dignitaries, traditional leaders, and members of the public at the Emir’s Palace, Gwarzo underscored the vital role traditional institutions play in promoting peace, preserving cultural heritage, and fostering unity among communities.

“Our traditional institutions are pillars of wisdom, peace, and stability. The administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf holds these institutions in the highest esteem and will continue to collaborate closely with them to promote the collective interests of the people of Kano State,” he stated.

The prayer session, led by prominent Islamic scholars and attended by key stakeholders, served as a moment of reflection, gratitude, and renewed hope for continued peace and progress under the leadership of Emir Sanusi.

The Deputy Governor also commended the Emir for his exemplary leadership, steadfast commitment to justice, and dedication to the welfare of the people of Kano.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

