Ethiopian Airlines expands operations to Atlanta

AFRICA’S largest airline, Ethiopian Airlines, has announced plans to commence a new service between Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Atlanta, USA.

Under the arrangement, Ethiopian will operate a four times weekly flight to Atlanta (ATL) starting from 16 May 2023.

Commenting on the launch of the new flight, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mr. Mesfin Tasew, said: “We are truly delighted to open our sixth gateway in North America with the new flight to Atlanta. We have been connecting the U.S. and Africa for 25 years now and the new service will help boost the investment, tourism, diplomatic and socioeconomic bonds between the two regions.

“As a pan-African carrier, we are committed to further expanding our global network and connect Africa with the rest of the word. We are also keen to better serve the U.S. by increasing our destinations and flight frequencies.

Ethiopian Airlines new service to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is yet another win for our City as we continue to develop and expand our air service to Africa,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

He further added: “As we celebrate the new connection of the rich and dynamic cities of Atlanta and Addis Ababa. We look forward to a strong and successful partnership with our new partners in Ethiopia.

In his comment, the general manager, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Balram Bheodari, said: “As the world’s busiest and most efficient airport, our mission is to deliver excellence while connecting our community to the world.

“This new partnership with Ethiopian Airlines expands that connectivity and access for our passengers and further solidifies our position as an industry leader. We are thrilled to welcome Ethiopian Airlines to ATL.”

“This announcement is truly significant with Ethiopian Airlines being the biggest African carrier to fly out of ATL. We are the gateway to the world and this collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines further illustrates our global commitment to our passengers, and stakeholders,” said deputy general manager and chief Commercial Officer Jai Ferrell.

“We are looking forward to welcoming new and returning passengers to our world-class customer experience as they travel to and through ATL.”





Ethiopian Airlines currently operates more than 130 international passenger and cargo destinations. Atlanta will be Ethiopian Airlines fifth passenger destination in the US following Chicago, Newark, New York and Washington.