Emirates to expand mainland China operations

THE Dubai-based national carrier, Emirates is ramping up its operations in China ahead of the new lunar year and in response to strong travel demand, thereby boosting connectivity to its gateways; Guangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing.

The development followed the country’s reopening of its borders and the easing of its COVID-19-related entry restrictions.

The airline has equally announced plans to as from February 1st, 2023 increase services between Dubai and Guangzhou with EK362/EK363 operating as daily non-stop flights with the flagship Emirates A380 and further boost its Dubai-Shanghai route from 1 March 2023 with a daily non-stop service.

Following this new development, the resumption of passenger services to Shanghai since January 20th with two weekly flights will be operated by an Airbus A380 aircraft with EK302 departing from Dubai to Shanghai non-stop and EK303, making a short stop in Bangkok before returning to Dubai.

This service, according to the airline, will ramp up in frequency to four weekly flights operated by a three-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from 02 February 2023.

During this period, Emirates flight EK302 will depart Dubai at 03:45hrs and arrive in Shanghai at 15:40hrs.

The return flight EK303 will depart Shanghai at 17:40hrs and arrive in Bangkok at 21:45hrs before taking off from the Thai capital at 23:20hrs and arriving in Dubai at 03:20hrs the next day.