My name is Agbeke, I am popularly called Princess Agbeke. I am eleven years old. I am here to represent my class, myself, and my family. Everyone stood in awe of Agbeke’s presentation which was queued toward sustainability in rural areas for rural women and girls. She emphasized that empowering women and girls like her is key not only to the well-being of individuals, families, and rural communities but also to overall financial productivity, given women’s large presence in agriculture worldwide. Only five minutes into Agbeke’s speech the audience was already wooed by her confidence and eloquence.

That’s my daughter, exclaimed Agbeke’s Dad as they walked gracefully around the school after her presentation.

The school got government recognition because of Agbeke’s presentation and other children who showcased their talents at the “Genius Competition”. This was an annual event that is inter and intra-related for all schools in that region. Yoruba people believe that some children were born with greatness, hence anything they come in contact with must bloom. Agbeke seems to be one of those.

Agbeke became the sustainability ambassador for her school. She started championing the cause of women and girls in her rural neighbourhood for financial empowerment and financial inclusion. She started a small group where government officials come in to speak to rural women on how to save small, small within their capacity, and be eligible to get further financial assistance from the local government.

The small groups also evolved into other groups that started the ESUSU savings scheme. Esusu is a form of micro-savings, where you pool periodic (e.g. weekly) cash contributions with other people, in which you all take ‘turns’ to receive.

She became the talk of the entire neighburhood. Her schoolmates could no longer play their normal ten- ten games with her [the ten-ten game is a traditional game, quite intense, high-energy game, usually very loud with a lot of clapping of hands, this can be played by 2 to 20 kids to get through a round without the opponent being able to match/predict the game.]

Agbeke became the envy of all.

Our new head girl position will be going to Princess Agbeke. This we have unanimously voted on because Agbeke has brought good luck and fame to this school and she will be receiving a full scholarship throughout her education in this school. The principal announced this with so much joy.

A family who heard about Agbeke’s fit as a young girl sponsored this scholarship.

Mr. and Mrs. Jones have lived overseas for over 25 years and only returned for a short vacation in their hometown; which coincidentally is the same place where Agebeke lived with her parents.

They immediately picked up interest in her and her family. They invited Agbeke’s parents and siblings for dinner in their country.

“I have never eaten so much food in one night, exclaimed Agbeke” while eating a bowl of pounded yam with egusi vegetable soup. Everyone laughed except her mum, who quickly cut in and explained that whenever Agbeke sees food she sings like a parrot.

Agbeke started humming a hymn under her breath….oh oh Jesu femi, oh Jesu femi, Bibeli so fun mi {Yes, Jesus loves me, Yes Jesus loves me, The Bible tells me so]. The couple picked up Agbeke’s humming and joined her to sing aloud.

If you allow us, we would like to take Agbeke overseas after her schooling to further her education. Mrs. Jones explained gently to Agbeke’s parents that kids like her will have access to more opportunities overseas, than in their current hometown.





Praise the Lord! Praise the Lord! Agbeke’s dad responded.

Please let’s just take things easy, one day at a time, explained Agbeke’s mum.

Yes, I agree with you, that is the reason why we said when she finishes her current schooling, also you are just getting to know us, so I understand your fears. Mrs. Jones gave Agbeke’s mum a warm hug just to reassure her that they are both on the same page about the offer.

They all prayed and ended the conversation….to be continued.

Have you done any ESUSU savings before?

Please share your experience with me.