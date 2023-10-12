Popular businessman and podcaster, with interests in youths & Global Positivity, Daniel Owoduni, also known as Dr SPAG, in a recent interview has Given Analysis and as well highlighted his opinion on the African system as whole and ways of Scaling Through in ensuring one’s sustainability .

In a statement Personally signed by him, he Stated that “the Greed Among The rich compared to the poor masses is devastating , not encouraging and most importantly very Unhelpful to continental growth and as such, it’s expected of us to subdue our egos and allow sacrificial mentality displace the greed in the African system”.

He frther highlighted the difficulties and problems Africans go through as a continent and as well stated his displeasure on the current state of the economy where he said that “The level of poverty caused as a result of greed among the few has led to cancerous perversion in the society where renumeration is seen as a privilege and agreement defaulting is a norm. Hence, wisdom alone is not enough, intelligence is needed . It’s a world of several circumstances and has made an average African to think of himself as an individual not minding what his neighbor goes through.

Daniel Owdunni, while, giving insights in ensuring life sustainability and living a purposeful life, he stated that “As the architect of one’s life, there are several steps one must take and must not in other to ensure one life is not cut short by friendly factors due to ignorance, he stressed the need for security awareness, moderate use of social media, avoidance of peer pressure influence, and as well as Working on creating platforms and ideas to help those behind you.”

Dr SPAG movement is founded to raise at least 10 million audience globally and at least one million ardent believers who will positively impact their nations and MILLIONS of people globally.