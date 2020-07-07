Equities market reverses loss as investors gain N37.26bn

Equities trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday was positive as the domestic market reversed previous losses to close northward with investors gaining N37.26 billion.

Investors’ interest in stocks of Airtel Africa, BUA Cement and Zenith Bank which rose by 3.66 per cent, 2.51 per cent and 1.87 per cent respectively spurred the gain witnessed in the market as investors took advantage of cheap prices.

Precisely, the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.3 per cent to 24,097.48 basis points, just as the market capitalisation closed at N12.57 trillion. Accordingly, Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date losses moderated to -1.6 per cent and -10.2 per cent, respectively.

Market sentiment, as measured by market breadth, was, however, negative as 18 stocks declined, relative to 17 gainers with Okomu Oilpalm and MRS Oil leading the decliners chart by ten per cent and 9.8 per cent respectively, while Red Star Express and WAPIC Insurance recorded the largest gains with 9.8 per cent and 6.1 per cent respectively.

However, the total volume of trades decreased by 18.0 per cent to 155.53 million units, valued at N2.60 billion and exchanged in 4,060 deals. Guaranty Trust Bank was the most traded stock by volume at 19.72 million units while MTN Nigeria was the most traded stock by value at N1.18 billion.

Sectorial analyses indicated that the Insurance, Consumer Goods and Oil & Gas indices recorded losses by 2.8 per cent, 0.5 per cent and 0.02 per cent, while the Banking and Industrial Goods indices gained by 0.9 per cent and 0.1 per cent.

NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Journalists Barred As Panel Grills Magu In Aso Rock

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is currently being grilled by a panel set up to investigate alleged infractions against him… Read Full Story

Hushpuppi Hires Michael Jackson’s Former Lawyer To Represent Him In Court

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, a suspected internet fraudster and Instagram celebrity, who was arrested recently has reportedly hired a former lawyer to Michael Jackson, Mark Geragos, to represent him in court… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Trump Govt Threatens Foreign Students With Expulsion

International students who are pursuing degrees in the United States will have to leave the country or risk deportation if their universities switch to online-only courses, Immigration and Customs Enforcement… Read Full Story

PHOTOS: After Four Months, Oyo Schools Reopen Monday

After about four months, students in primary six, JSS3 and SSS3 in Oyo State resume at their various schools on Monday. As a way to curtail the spread of COVID-19 Governor Seyi Makinde had on March 21, ordered the closure of all schools in the state… Read Full Story

Military Air Strikes Destroy Dwelling Place Of Boko Haram Leaders In Borno ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Monday, said that in renewed efforts to end insurgents activities in the country, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed the dwellings of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) leaders and neutralised some of their fighters in separate airstrikes conducted at Parisu and Bula Bello in… Read Full Story