The Equities Market started the week positively, howbeit marginally, as indicators increased by 0.03 per cent on Monday.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index gained 3 points at 25,229.12 basis points moderating the negative year to date to 6.01per cent, while the market capitalisation settled at N13.162 trillion.

The Market breadth closed parallel at the end of the day’s trading session with 15 counters apiece.

Market sentiment, as measured by the market breadth, was flat (1.0x), as 15 stocks gained relative to 15 losers.

University Prints Limited and Unity Bank topped the gainers’ list having appreciated by 9.7 and 9.6 per cent respectively, while Transnational Corporation and Royal Exchange recorded the largest losses of the day, after depreciating by 8.2 per cent and 7.7 per cent respectively.

On sectors, the performance was mixed following gains in the Insurance (+0.8 per cent) and Consumer Goods (+0.7 per cent) indices, and losses in the Industrial Goods (-0.1 per cent) and Banking (-0.01 per cent) indices. The Oil & Gas index was flat.

Equities market activity inched up on improving sentiment as the volume of trades recorded 251 million units from 158 million units traded in the previous session representing 58.36 per cent increase.

Value followed suit to record 34.56 per cent incline at N2.36 billion recorded at the close of trading today as against N1.75 billion recorded previously.

Transnational Corporation, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, FBN Holdings and PRESCO made up the top five performers in terms of volume of units traded, while Zenith Bank, PRESCO, Guaranty Trust Bank, MTN Nigeria and Dangote Cement made up the top five performers in terms of value traded.

