CAN task Buhari on free Edo polls

Ahead of the September 19 governorship in Edo State, the Edo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on those saddle with the responsibilities of ensuring free, fair and credible election to rise up to their duty.

The chairman, Bishop Oriname Oyonnude Kure who spoke in Benin at a meeting of the association called on politicians to eschew violence, acrimonies and desperation but should rather pursue peace.

Kure pleaded that political campaigns should provide a veritable and an enabling opportunity for candidates to market their manifestoes to the electorate and explain their programmes.

While calling on Edo Christians to go to the polls and vote wisely and conscientiously without any fear or favour, Kure admonished Edo faithful to vote for integrity, prosperity and for the continuation of the good works in the state.

“This is the critical moment in determining the destiny of our state, Edo State bearing in mind the very future of this state, the future of our children, integrity, the sustainability of the faith, continuity and sustainability of the developmental stride that has placed our state in an enviable position in the committee of states.

“Once again, we urge all believers in the state to vote for the candidate of their choice and go peacefully.

“Finally brethren, vote for integrity, vote for prosperity, and vote for the continuity of the good works in Edo State”, the CAN chairman emphasized.

The clergyman tasked all the political bigwigs, stakeholders and the people to take a stand that is issue-based, the political general progress and advancement of the state that is devoid of violence at this trying time to protect the destiny of the state.

Kure said that the people should always bear in mind that it is only when they are alive and well protected that the candidates can have the opportunity of governing them and implement their propagated manifestoes.

He further called on the religious leaders not to leave any stone unturned but to pass a congregational warning to their members against the use of violence that would cost the lives of souls in achieving the aspiration of their candidates.

The cleric admonished youths who have made themselves an easy tool of violence to desist and not to take the laws into their hands.

