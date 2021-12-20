Equities investors earn N22bn despite reduced participation

On Monday, equities trading at the Nigerian bourse sustained the previous week sentiments as the benchmark index appreciated.

Equities investors, therefore, earned N21.6 billion as the market capitalisation settled at N22.13 trillion as against an opening of N21.11 trillion.

The day’s outing was largely determined by gains by FBN Holdings and Dangote Cement as they appreciated by 1.2 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively.

Thus, the All-Share Index of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) advanced 0.1 per cent to 42,394.71 basis points.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date loss moderated to -2.0 per cent, while the Year-to-Date return increased to +5.3 per cent.

Performance across sectors was mixed, as the Industrial Goods and Banking indices posted gains by respective 0.3 per cent, while the Insurance and Oil & Gas indices declined by 0.5 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively. The Consumer Goods index was flat.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 20 tickers gained relative to 11 losers.

On the performance board, Neimeth International Pharmaceutical and Royal Exchange topped the gainers’ list having increased in share value by 9.8 per cent and 8.7 per cent, while C&I Leasing and CHI Plc recorded the most significant losses of the day as their respective shares depreciated by 8.7 per cent and 6.9 per cent.

However, activities at the local bourse on Monday was unimpressive as the total volume traded decreased by 58.4 per cent to 142.17 million units, valued at N2.49 billion, and exchanged in 3,749 deals. FBN Holdings was the most traded stock by volume at 20.19 million units while Dangote Cement was the most traded stock by value at N726.27 million.

