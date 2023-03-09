Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba – Lagos

At the close of trading session at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Wednesday, the All Share Index (ASI) went up by 0.35 percent to settle at 55,801.14 basis points amid renewed positive sentiment.

Notably, increased investor interest in Dangote Cement and MTN Nigeria Communication buoyed the equities to a positive close as these high-cap stocks appreciated by 1.79 percent and 0.60 percent, respectively.

Consequently, the Year-to-Date (YTD) rose to 8.88 percent,

Equities investors, therefore, gained N107.43 billion on Wednesday as the market capitalisation settled at N30.40 trillion at the end of the day’s trading sessions.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was mixed, as an equal number of 18 tickers gained and lost.

On the performance board, Transnational Express and Cutix topped the gainers’ list after their respective share prices added 9.9 percent and 8.5 percent, while MRS and ABC Transport recorded the highest losses of the day as their share prices dipped by 10.0 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively.

Performance across the sub-sector gauges mirrored that of the benchmark index as three of the five sub-indices tracked closed in green; the NGX Banking, NGX Insurance, and NGX Industrial indices rose by 0.06 percent, 0.16 percent and 0.84 percent, respectively.

The NGX Consumer Goods and NGX Oil/Gas indices, on the other hand, fell by 0.06 percent and 0.90 percent, respectively.

In the broader market, the NGX Premium and the NGX-30 indices increased by 80 and 39 basis points, respectively.

Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 44.31 percent.

A total of 152.74 million shares valued at N3.57 billion were exchanged in 3,293 deals.





United Bank for Africa led the volume chart with 15.00 million units traded while Dangote Cement led the value chart in deals worth N2.09 billion.

