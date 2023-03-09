By: Adeolu Adeyemo – Osogbo.

Following his loss at the February 25 presidential and national assembly polls, the Senate spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru on Wednesday charged the President of the Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban-Mensem, to immediately ensure the resumption of tribunal activities by the panel of judges in Osun in the next 24 hours.

Senator Basiru, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Osun Central district, made the charge at a press conference in Osogbo, stating that applications had been submitted before the registry of the tribunal in Osun, but no member of the panel of justice is on ground to hear the application.

He remarked, “as we all know an election petition is time-bound, and no extension of time can be granted.”

“We want to urge and appeal to the President of court of appeal to prevail on whichever panel of judges she has sent to Osun, to resume immediately to hear all pending application, so that electoral justice will be done”.

“Application has been submitted before the Tribunal Registry in the state and panel of justice is not on ground for hearing.”

“Today is the 10th day after the result has been announced and we have 21 days to fill election petition and by law an application expertise will be taken by one of the judges.”

Senator Basiru lost his reelection bid to Olubiyi Fadeyi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last senatorial election for Osun Central in the state.

