Environmental protection: FG approves new policy on national biosecurity

THE Federal Government (FG) has approved a new National Biosecurity Policy meant to protect the country’s environment, human health and socio-economic development.

In a statement by the Director of Press, Ministry of Environment, Mr Saghir el Mohammed, the policy shows that the Federal Government is taking practical steps in its commitment to protect the environment.

Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, stated that the approval was given at the special session of the Federal Executive Council meeting a day before Christmas.

“The Federal Executive Council (FEC), has approved the National Biosecurity Policy and action plan 2022 to 2026.

“This is to ensure among other things, biosecurity for the protection of the environment and human health from harmful biological agents and to protect our socio-economic development.

“The policy document aims to foster an integrated and holistic biosecurity strategy that will be implemented through One-health approach for the prevention, early detection, rapid response to biothreats and recovery from biosecurity incidents.

“This policy is to ensure synergy and harmonisation among biosecurity stakeholders for effective and efficient operations of the national biosecurity systems.

“It is to ensure that all aspects of National and International Agreement, Conventions, Guidelines and other instruments on biosecurity are duly taking into consideration,” she said.

According to her, it could be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari in July 2019, assented to an amendment of the National Biosafety Management Agency Act, 2015.

“The amendment mandated the agency to put measures in place to ensure biosecurity in Nigeria.”

The minister explained that it was unanimously agreed at the FEC meeting that effective synergy among stakeholders would promote an efficient prevention, preparedness, response and mitigation system against any bio-threat.

“After going through several reviews, stakeholders validated the draft National Biosecurity Policy and Action Plan in September 2021, before it was presented to the FEC for approval.

“We are very pleased with this approval in the environment sector, which gives the country a proper, comprehensive and workable document.

“The document that will tackle biosecurity issues and ensure that bio-threats are properly contained and even eliminated.”

