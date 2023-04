The school authorities of Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu have banned the fixing of finger nails, eye lashes and the usage of other artificial materials on the body.

The institution, owned by the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, also banned the wearing of short cloths by staff and students to work and lectures.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Rev. Fr. Prof. Christian Anieke, announced this on Thursday in Enugu while addressing staff and students of the university in a meeting.

Anieke warned that the management would not tolerate staff or students who wear tights and other materials that expose sensitive parts of their bodies.

According to him, such dressings distract other members of the university.

He said that only black and brown hairs would be allowed on campus and gave the staff and students one month to adjust to the new rules.

The vice chancellor announced that students would be expected to wear their faculty uniforms from Tuesdays to Fridays since students had abused the liberty to wear cultural attires on Fridays.

He added that the exchange of phonographic materials was a taboo in the institution.

“Such odd things will no longer be allowed in the university,” he warned.

Fr. Anieke advised the staff to be proactive and cover their lectures as management would not have any excuse in case of disruption of the nation’s academic programmes.

The vice chancellor, however, warned final-year students against plagiarism, stressing that the university librarian had been directed to carry out plagiarism tests on all research works by students and staff.

Anieke advised students to report staff who frustrate them in the completion of their projects.

The meeting was attended virtually by students and staff of the university and associated institutions.