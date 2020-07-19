The Enugu State government, on Sunday, announced 115 new cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the state to 675.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof Ikechukwu Obi, stated this in a statement issued in Enugu.

He said that the confirmation of the new cases was contained in the update given by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Obi explained that out of the 115 new cases, 35 were confirmed on July 17, with the remaining 80 confirmed on July 18.

He gave the number of confirmed patients undergoing COVID-19 treatment as 298, adding that 360 had been discharged after two post-treatment tests, which came out as negative, while 17 were confirmed dead.

The commissioner advised members of the public to adhere strictly to all the NCDC precautionary measures, saying “COVID-19 is real.”

He urged the residents of the state to call 08182555550, 09022333833 or the NCDC number 080097000010 if they noticed any COVID-19 related symptom or knew anyone who might have developed the symptoms.

(NAN)

