Kogi indigenes in Edo endorse Ize-Iyamu, vows to deliver 34,000 votes to APC

Indigenes of Kogi State resident in Edo have vowed to deliver about 34, 000 votes for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu come September 19.

HRH, Alhaji Bako Eberedelu Dogwo The President General, Kogi State Indigenes in Diaspora worldwide who disclosed this weekend in Benin hinged their support for Ize-Iyamu on the directives by Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

In line with the directive by Governor Bello, Alhaji Dogwo said that he has begun mobilising and sensitising his people as the election approaches.

The traditional ruler who spoke with journalists lamented that in the past, indigenes of Kogi State domiciled in Edo State were lukewarm as they had nothing to benefit from their participation but decided to be involved because of Governor Bello.

He pointed out that Kogi State indigenes are equally mobilising to give their governor a rousing welcome whenever he visits Edo State with the APC campaign train.

The royal father said: “We have been directed by the governor of our state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to deliver all our votes to the APC and support its gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu come September 19 general election.

“We are indigenes of Kogi State domicile in Edo State. We are spread across the 18 local government areas of the state with a population of 34,000.

“We will carry the message to the rural areas where our people reside to sensitize them on the directives of our governor and I have no doubt that come September 19, we will deliver for APC in Edo.”

Tribune

EXPERTS have said Nigerians should expect more coronavirus infections with attendant death may rise to hit the threshold of 10,000, even as the pandemic continues to ravage the country and other… Read Full Story

ERSTWHILE Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori has denied the allegation of ‘gross insubordination’ levelled against him by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) sequel to the directive issued to all the staff who have attained 35 years of service and 60 years of age to… Read Full Story

RESIDENTS of Lagos State may have to devise ingenious means of grappling with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as galloping inflation hits practically everything needed for daily survival in the state of excellence, especially prices of foodstuffs… Read Full Story