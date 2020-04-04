Enugu Health Commissioner is dead

Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Professor Anthony Ugochukwu, is dead.

Reports said that the Professor of Surgeon passed-on last Friday night at Memphys Hospital, Enugu.

A member representing Oji River Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Jeff Mbah where the Commissioner hailed from, confirmed the sad news to reporters on Saturday.

Mbah described the late Surgeon as a “genius, technocrat”, saying, “he is a great loss to both Enugu state and Nigeria.”

ALSO READ: Akeredolu names committee to manage coronavirus response fund

“We are talking about a renowned Professor of Surgeon who has a lot to offer in turning around out health sector. Its a terrible blow.”

He disclosed that the commissioner just came back from the United State of America and was doing well before he was appointed as Commissioner last year.