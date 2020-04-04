Buhari felicitates Prof Olu Obafemi at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated renowned academic and prolific writer, Prof. Olufemi Obafemi, on his 70th birthday.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Saturday said Buhari congratulated the author for distinguished career and contribution to nation-building, which has earned him numerous recognitions and awards within, and outside the country.

President Buhari affirmed that Prof. Olu Obafemi’s versatility and resourcefulness in the literary world as a poet, dramatist, and English Professor, has been generously used to improve the administration of education in Nigeria while commending his admirable ability to hold the mirror before society for corrections through his plays, poems and newspaper articles.

The President expressed the belief that the scholar’s willingness to accept invitations for national service and make available his vast experience and wisdom remains commendable, especially in strategic places like the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), National Commission for Museums and Monuments and some of the nation’s universities.

As former President of Association of Nigerian Authors, and the only recipient of the Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) in the Humanities for 2018, President Buhari strongly extolled Prof. Olu Obafemi’s passion for research, creative spirit, and organisational skills.

The statement said President felicitated with family members, friends and professional associates of the scholar, praying that Almighty God will grant him longer life, good health and more strength to keep serving the nation.

Father, Mother, All 11 Children Catch Coronavirus In Spain

An entire Spanish family of the father, mother and eleven children have contracted coronavirus and are under strict isolation in their home, the Daily Mail of UK reported. The Cebrian Gervais family has been forced to lock themselves away in Valladolid in north-west Spain after every single one of them was diagnosed with the virus… Read full story

COVID-19: We Are Ready To Evacuate Nigerians Who Wish To Return From Abroad, Says FG

The Federal government has indicated its willingness to evacuate Nigerians abroad who wish to return home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed this on Friday during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Pandemic in Abuja… Read full story

COVID-19 Lockdown: We Can’t Be Caged For Nothing, Adamawa Residents Cry Out

On the second day of the 14 days lockdown of Adamawa announced by the state government to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the people of the state have started to complain about the stay at home order without palliatives to ease the problems associated with it… Read full story

As The World Battles COVID-19, Nigerians Confront COVIK 4-1-9

Amid mounting panic and uncertainties over the ravages of COVID-19 worldwide, Nigerians are wracked by the double whammy of disabling fear over the scourge of the virus and bewildering COVID-19-inspired fraud by their government. Nigerians on social media justifiably say their country’s most pressing burden… Read full article

Chloroquine ’Ll Not Make COVID-19 Patients Worse, It Works —Dr Ajayi

I don’t know why it became controversial. They disagreed with President Trump because he broke the rule. The rule is that before you use a medication for any condition, you should have tested it scientifically for that condition. But for emergencies, some rules must be broken. But if it has been said by a doctor rather than … Read full interview

Another Two Patients Die As Coronavirus Cases Hit 210

Twenty new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria; 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun & 1 in Ondo. Two new deaths have been recorded in Lagos and Edo State. As at 10:30 pm 3rd April, there are 210 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria… Read full story

UPDATE: COVID-19 Positive Patient Is A Military Officer Who Returned From India—AkeredoluThe Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has said that the first positive case of coronavirus in the state is a military officer who is a returnee from India. Disclosing this further in his twitter handle, he said the military officer had been monitored since his return and had been put in isolation… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE