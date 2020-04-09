Enugu governor swears in new health commissioner

Following the demise of the Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Professor Anthony Ugochukwu, last week, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Thursday, swore in Associate Professor Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, as the new Health Commissioner.

Professor Obi, until his appointment, was a Consultant Public Health Physician and Lecturer at University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku-Ozalla and College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, respectively.

Swearing in the new Commissioner, Governor Ugwuanyi said, “the compelling need to re-establish commanding leadership for State Health Care System under a Commissioner.

“In the face of the escalating Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, necessitated the urgent replacement of our deceased Commissioner for Health,” the governor added

The governor stated that the action was taken pursuant to the confirmation of Associate Prof. Obi’s nomination as Commissioner by the Enugu State House of Assembly “conveyed in Enugu State House of Assembly letter reference No. HA/5/CHA/11/VOL.1V/146, dated 9th April, 2020.”

While congratulating Associate Professor Obi on his appointment, Gov. Ugwuanyi expressed the hope “that you will bring your expertise and the requisite gravitas to bear on your new role as Commissioner for Health, Enugu State, especially in these unusual times.”

Responding, Professor Obi expressed gratitude to the governor for finding him worthy to serve as the State Commissioner for Health and pledged to carry out his duties with “all diligence and the best of my ability.”

