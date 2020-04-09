Lagos urges compliance with social distancing rules at emergency markets

Lagos State government has urged shoppers at all its 27 COVID-19 Emergency Food Markets to always observe social distancing and regular hand washing to prevent the spread of the virus in the state, assuring that the state government had made provision for soap and water as well as hand sanitisers in all the designated markets.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal, gave the counsel, on Thursday, in a statement made available from his office, while on a monitoring tour of the Easter edition of the market at Fagba Junior High School, Iju-Ishaga; Meiran Community Primary School, Meiran and Papa Ajao Nursery and Primary School, Mushin, Lagos.

The commissioner, who spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Olayiwole Onasanya, enjoined the citizens to observe the rules and regulations laid down by the government to curtail the spread of the virus as they go out to shop for their food and daily needs, even as he expressed delight at the level of compliance in markets he visited.

“I am impressed with what we have seen so far in all the markets we have visited today. We have gone to about three markets so far and what we have seen is that people were well mobilised.

“We can see people going in and out, buying whatever they need for their families. We can see people angling over prices, which happen in normal markets.

“We are emphasising on social distancing, washing of hands before entering into the markets and also on your way out, we have provided hand sanitisers, soap and water.

“I am impressed with today’s turnout; although it is a temporary emergency market that is closer to the people to buy food items during the lockdown, people still came out in their numbers.

“The experience has been good, people are coming from their houses to shop for items like fruit and leafy vegetables, yam, rice, bean, garri, pepper, oil, drinks, meat, fish as well as live and frozen chicken.

“What we have observed between the buyers and the sellers is that social distancing is observed,” he said.

Lawal said the state government was committed to improving the lives of Lagosians through various palliative measures to ameliorate the suffering of the people during the period of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawal explained that the markets had been set up very close to the people, saying they did not need to walk more than 100 or 200 meters to the markets, even as he noted that the market is also an avenue for the people to stock their homes for one or two week(s).

Lagosians on Thursday trooped out to the 27 COVID-19 Emergency Food Markets to make last minutes purchase ahead of the Easter celebration as some of them commended the state government for its visionary leadership to set up the markets closer to the people and described as a well-thought-out initiative.

A resident, Mrs Ladi Sanni, a hairdresser, commended the state government for setting up the emergency food markets during the lockdown, saying that the market had saved her the stress of travelling long distance to shop for her daily needs.

“I am very happy with the emergency market, it is cheap and affordable. It has reduced the stress of having to look for where to shop for food items during the lockdown.

“This morning, it took me less than five minutes to get the market close to my house and I was able to get almost all the items needed for the low key Easter celebration. I thank Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu for this noble idea,” she said.

Another resident, Mrs Patient Abiodun, a businesswoman, also lauded the state government efforts at mitigating the burden of the lockdown with the market, noting that

the prices of food items were the same with those of Mile 12 and other wholesale markets within the state.

“I am happy that I can buy food items like rice, live chicken, pepper to celebrate Easter with my family during the lockdown.

“This market is of great relief to me because I do not have to travel long distance to get what I need, I am grateful to the government,” Abiodun said.

A farmer, Mrs Bosun Sholarin, also commended the state government for the opportunity provided for both farmers and shoppers during the lockdown.

Sholarin, however, said the sourcing for farm produce and transporting them to the emergency markets was a challenge due to the lockdown.

“The demand for food item at the emergency market has boosted my sales and production and I am very happy,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE