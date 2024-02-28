THE Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Monday, called for a concerted unity of purpose between Yoruba and Itsekiri, just as he said the enemies of Itsekiri will perish.

He made the plea at the palace of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, during a courtesy visit to Warri kingdom in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Adams, who arrived at the palace of the Olu at noon with his entourage, urged the Itsekiri not to be shy of their ancestry, adding that they should not down-play the ancestral affinity between Yoruba and Itsekiri.

He spoke glowingly of the intelligence and panache of the youthful Olu, declaring him as God’s gift to the Itsekiri nation.

“God Almighty gave Itsekiri a gifted king, an orator and intelligent person whose profile is intimidating. He is a traditional ruler who classes himself. He is resourceful and has his people and the kingdom at heart.

“We see Itsekiri as one of the sons of Oodua. You can’t toy with about 250 million people, one of the most intelligent black nations of the world.

“I love the way you cherish your identity and culture. We need ourselves. God will bless Itsekiri people. We need ourselves. Yoruba cannot do without Itsekiri and Itsekiri cannot do without Yoruba,” he said.

While praying against the enemies of Itsekiri, the Aare Ona Kakanfo assured Itsekiri of the support of the Yoruba all the way.

“All the enemies of Itsekiri will perish. I assure you Yorubaland is with you. Aare Ona Kakanfo is with you from today. Let the whole world know that we are ready to stand with the Itsekiri people.

“We have the foundation and the antecedents. Chief Obafemi Awolowo stood with Itsekiri. The late Afred Rewane was with Chief MKO Abiola till the end.

“Nobody can drive you out of your property. You must unite. You have a king that will do that for you. Use his influence to network people to come and assist you,” he said.

The Yoruba warlord, in Yoruba language, described the stool of the Olu of Warri as significant, that former President Olusegun Obasanjo had to prostrate before it, prayed for the Itsekiri nation

“The Olu stool is important. Obasanjo, one of our great sons of Africa, prostrated before the throne. For Obasanjo, a former president and pan Africanist to have done that he is a proud person. So to prostrate to the throne means something.

“You have invoked your ancestors to this place through your cultural display. I know all the spirits of Itsekiri will stand by you. Traditionally, I have the right to defend Oodua descendants anywhere they are in the world.

“When you respect your king, everything will work for you. Your ancestors will fight for Itsekiri. There will be no war in Itsekiriland,” Adams said.

Meanwhile, the mouthpiece of the Olu of Warri, Chief Brown Mene, acknowledged the largely Yoruba ancestry of the Itsekiri, adding that the two ethnic nationalities are inseparable and have a lot to benefit from each other.

“Itsekiri language is Yorubanoid. We know who we are. You cannot speak of Itsekiri without Yoruba.

“We shall not sink. We shall swim together. The calabash can never go under. From this visit, it shows we are from the same heritage. Your coming is for a reason. God will fulfill it,” Chief Mene prayed.

The courtesy visit of the Aare Onakakanfo coincided with the Aghofen watch at the palace for three months by Okere Itsekiri community which will end March 16.

On the entourage of the Aare Onakakanfo were Chief Gani Balogun, the Osi Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Professor Kolawole Raheem, Parakoyi Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Akeem Ademola Ige, Bameeto Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Dauda Asikolaye, Bareejiro Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land and the Delta State coordinator of OPC, Chief Olawale Akeem, among others.

At the palace with the Olu of Warri to welcome AareOnakakanfo and his entourage were the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Awala, Chief Dr Rowland Oritsekafor, Chief Francis Omatseye, Chief Brown Mene Chief Dr Ikomi and Chief Mrs Esther Okotiebor, among others.