THE Prophet (SAW) was in Quba for a few days. He built a monumental mosque known as Masjidul Quba which Allah (SWT) describes in Qur’an 9:108. The Prophet (SAW), together with the Ansar and the Muhajir (the companions of the Prophet (SAW) while in Al-Madinah), worshipped Allah (SWT) with great confidence and peace of mind. The Muslim migrants departed Quba for Al-Madinah (formerly Yathrib) unguarded for the first time as the people of Al-Madinah were hospitable. The gladness and warmth with which the people welcomed the Prophet (SAW) with the Ansar and the Muhajir to Al-Madinah were indescribable. It was a great moment when the people sighted the Prophet (SAW). Women and children in the city trooped out singing.

As the procession marched along, multitudes of the people of Al-Madinah would long to have the Prophet (SAW) wait in their domains. They pulled at the Prophet’s camel to attract his attention for a stopover.

The first ever Jumah (congregational prayer on Friday) in Al-Madinah was held on that day at the home of one Banu Salim ibn Aof. The Prophet (SAW) alighted from the camel and the congregation gathered for the prayer. The Khutbah (sermon) was recorded as the first ever in history. The sermon was succinct: “And now, Oh humans! Begin to accumulate in deeds which are lofty in the sight of Allah (SWT). Don’t you humans aware that every man shall die and seize to be in-charge of his pastures left behind to no one in particular? And then, Allah (SWT) shall inquire from you without any intercession: ‘Didn’t RohsulLahi come to render the Message to you? Didn’t I bless you with wealth and other means?’ Man shall then turn his right, his left but sights nothing. He shall then gaze ahead of himself to sight no other thing but Jahannam (the Hell-fire). Any of you who has privilege to turn his gaze away from Jahannam should do so, even doing so with a split of the kola nut. One who has not any means may expend even his goodwill.”

With the Jumah over, the Prophet’s (SAW) camel continued to saunter up and down the vast expanses of Al-Madinah. The Ansar would wish the Prophet (SAW) halt the camel at their individual homes, but the Prophet (SAW) repeatedly admonished them to allow the camel to go free and stop whenener and wherever she wished. He told the Ansar that the camel was trained to behave accordingly. The camel later came to a halt at the family compound of BanuAdyy ibn Nadar. The camel knelt at an open space in the front of Khalid ibn Zaed’s home. He was also known as Abu Ayub Al-Ansariy. It was on that very site that the Prophet’s Mosque in Al-Madinah was built and that is where it stands up to today. Once the camel came to her knees, the Prophet (SAW) declared, “This being our home by the wish of Allah (SWT). Allah has brought me safely to my destination. Oh Allah (SWT), You own the best of blessings and kindness…” With this, Abu Ayub Al-Ansariy was swift in moving the belongings and items into his chambers for shelter. Everyone in the household of Bani Nadar came out with excitement to welcome the Prophet (SAW) and his companions. The entire inhabitants of Bani Nadar household, delighted, broke into a song: “NahnuJiwarun min Bani Nadar. Yahabadha Muhammad min jar” (We are neighbours to Bani Nadar. We are joyous, no man can estimate our joy and happiness, for we now become privileged to be neighbours to RoshsulLahi).”

The Prophet (SAW) He requested Abu Ayub Al-Ansariy to allow him put up on the ground floor of the building. The Prophet (SAW) explained that attending to visitors on the ground floor on a daily basis would be more convenient than staying on other floors of the building. But Abu Ayub Al-Ansariy preferred the other floors for the Prophet (SAW), arguing that he would not want the Prophet (SAW) to be exposed to unhygienic street dust. He also went on to mention other good reasons for the Prophet to stay on the upper floors of the building. The underlining point was to exhibit a very high esteem with which Abu Ayub Al-Ansariy and other Ansar of Al-Madinah held RohsulLahi (SAW). It is important to explain the two categories of the first and early followers of the Prophet (SAW). They are the Muhajir and the Ansar. The Muhajir are the early Muslims who had migrated from any place to Al-Madinah in the lifetime of the Prophet (SAW) before the conquest of Mecca and also those who emigrated for the sake of Allah (SWT) and Islam, and also ones who quit all those things which Allah (SWT) has forbidden. The Ansar are the companions of the Prophet (SAW) from the inhabitants of Al-Madinah, who embraced Islam and supported it, and who received and entertained the Muslim emigrants from Mecca and other places.

The love which the Ansar had for the Muhajir could only be attributed to the making of Allah (SWT) for Allah’s mercy and kindness over the first Muslims. Allah (SWT) made them brothers and sisters under Islam. Allah (SWT) speaks on this uncommon brotherhood in Surah Al-Hashr, Qur’an 59:9. By the time the Prophet (SAW) settled in in Al-Madinah, he commissioned two of his men, Zaed ibn Harithah and Abu Rafii, to go back and fetch for him members of his household who were stranded in Mecca. He detailed AbdulLahi ibn Uraeqith to go with them so that he could guide them through on the journey to and from Mecca. The team came back to Al-Madinah with the daughters of the Prophet (SAW) and one of his wives, Saudatu. Fatimah and Umm Kulthum were the two daughters of the Prophet (SAW) who made the Hijrah. Others were Umm Aeman, who was Zaed’s wife, with Usamat, their son. Abu Bakri’s son, AbdulLahi, and one of Abu Bakri’s wives, Umm Ruman, together with Aisha and his aunt made Hijrah as well. Asmau, who was a pregnant woman and wife to Zubaer ibn Awwam, added to the list. Asmau delivered her baby later in Al-Madinah, being the first of Muhajir known to have recorded that history. The child was named AbdlLahi.

Meanwhile, a number of followers of the Prophet (SAW) were barred from making the Hijrah from Mecca by the kuffar (the unbelievers in Islam) in Mecca. The faithful were further dehumanised and detained. A few among them were Walid ibn Walid, Iyashu ibn Rabiah and Hisham ibn As. When he was informed of this sad development, the Prophet (SAW) began to dedicate special prayers to the faithful in captivity in Mecca for Allah (SWT) to ease their affairs and grant them liberty. These dedicated prayers were programmed into the Witr (the odd number of rak’at (prayer with which one finishes one’s prayer at night after the Isha) and immediately after the Sub’hi (the daybreak prayer).

In the early months of the Muslim migrants in Al-Madinah (the Muhajir), adapting to their new environment was tough. They fell into bouts of influenza. The Prophet (SAW) would pay them get-well visits and pray for them.