EndSARS: Set up panel to probe unruly officers, PDP chieftain tells IGP

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Hon Opeyemi Falegan, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to set up an independent investigative probe panel to investigate some members of the disbanded Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as the only way of restoring the confidence of Nigerians in the Nigerian Police Force.

Falegan gave the advice in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Tuesday, following continuous protests across the country against the operations of SARS.

He said: “It is, to say the least, that Nigerians especially the youths have lost confidence in the professionalism of the Nigerian Police Force because of the activities of few bad eggs in the system, hence, the need for a high power investigation probe panel.

“There may not be another opportunity for positive intervention at the earliest time than now, in order to give the Nigerian Police Force a good name. But before this could be achieved, the culprits among them must be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The protests which were no doubt, long overdue because of the shameful conducts of some of the men of the force will also curb the excesses of the police and other security agents in the country.

“The lawlessness being displayed by some security personnel in the country at the expense of the people must also be reviewed. Nigeria cannot afford to continue to operate under the current situation which could best be described as “innocent people living at the mercy of corrupt security personnel.

“The latest trend in the country had further exposed the level of barbarism and corruption among some of the security agencies in Nigeria. Hence the need to nip the development in the bud without further delay.

“All hands must be on deck to jointly give the Nigerian Police Force a better image in order to prevent the country from fast becoming an unsafe society where the dog kills the tiger.”

Falegan, however, commended Nigerian youth for coming together irrespective of their status and class to demand their right at ending the brutality of the disbanded SARS in the country adding, “The zeal, determination and courage displayed by the youths must be sustained to confront other ills of the society especially, youth unemployment and corruption, in order to promote good governance in the country.”

