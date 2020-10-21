#EndSARS protests: We can’t ignore the youth and live in peace — ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum(ACF) has we can’t ignore the youths and live in peace.

He also said the current restiveness of youths across the country was a threat to the nation’s unity.

The Chairman of the ACF, Chief Audu Ogbeh stated this at the National Executive Council of the northern body in Kaduna on Wednesday.

He argued that any attempt to ignore the youths, would spell doom for the country.

Ogbeh, a former Minister of Agriculture, also decried the uncertainty surrounding the safety of the country, following the #EndSARS protest which resulted into soldiers and other security operatives shooting protesters.

The ACF leader then urged the Federal Government to immediately address the demands of the protesting youths under the situation the country has found itself.

While admonishing elders of the region to be careful for their safety over the current development, he said the nation is no longer safe as a result of the ongoing protest.

‘In the face of current realities and pressing needs we must re strategise and refocus our energies on new developments.

“We have challenges, serious challenges to deal with. These are very well

known to all of us. They are social, economic and political in nature.

We can and must confront them headlong through investment in education, agriculture and industry.

“We must bring along the youth, our own children and reconnect with them, support them and even learn from them. We can no longer ignore them and their demands.

As we only do so at our own peril.

“The current restiveness of the youth particularly in the North is a potent threat to the wellbeing of the Region and the nation at large.

“It is my hope that now, more than ever before, is the time for all stakeholders to buckle up and save our children and secure their future.

“We must be conscious of our unity both in the North and Nigeria at-large. I wish to prevail on you to continue to exercise caution and passion to strengthen the unity of the Nation within our strength.

“Let us together grow the North, and develop and unite Nigeria.”

