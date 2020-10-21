UNICEF delivers N80m worth malnutrition treatment to Jigawa

UNICEF Nigeria has delivered 3,640 cartons of Ready to Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) worth N80 million to Jigawa State.

Speaking while receiving the consignment, the Secretary to Jigawa State Government Alhaji Abdulkadir Fanini, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinets Office, Muhammad Dagaceri, commended UNICEF for supporting the state in the procurement of the commodities.

Alhaji Fanini explained that the state government is committed to the use of all necessary channels in tackling the menace of child malnutrition in the state.

On his part, the Executive Secretary, State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim, said the RUTF can be used in treating over 3,460 children with severe acute malnutrition.

He revealed that the state government paid completely for the purchase of the RUTF while UNICEF mediated between the state and the manufacturing company for the supply.

In his comment at the formal handing over of the RUTF, the chairman of Jigawa Coalition of Civil Society for Nutrition, Comrade Shuaibu Kafingana, described the delivery as timely particularly considering the challenges caused on child nutrition by Covid-19 pandemic.

Kafingana promised to collaborate with state government, UNICEF and other community organisation to ensure quick distribution of the commodities to all centres for management of acute malnutrition in the state.

