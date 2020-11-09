EndSARS: Osun judicial panel begins sitting on Thursday

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola to look into cases of alleged police brutality, human rights violations and extra-judicial killings by the operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state will hold its inauguration sitting on Thursday this week.

The Secretary to the Panel, Kemi Bello who made this known in a statement in Osogbo, said, the days of the sitting are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday weekly from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The Panel also directed that Memoranda should be submitted to the Secretary at the Department of Public Publications, Ministry of Justice, State Secretariat, Abere or through e-mail to osunjudicialpanelofinquiry@gmail.com.

The secretary further stressed that the sitting will hold at the Council of OBA’s Chambers, Finance Building, State Secretariat, Abere between the hours of 10:00 am and 4:00 pm to receive testimonies and evidence from victims of police brutality in the state.

