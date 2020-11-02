FG explains delay in October salary payment as workers protest

Some angry Federal Government employees, on Monday, stormed the office of the Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF) over the delay in the payment of their salaries.

The workers drawn from different federal ministries and parastatals besieged the office at the Federal Secretariat Abuja, demanding to be paid what was due to them.

Consequent upon the action, the Federal Government has now given reasons for the delay in the payment of October 2020 salary to civil servants assuring that necessary steps have been taken to resolve the matter.

According to a statement issued by Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director Information, on behalf of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, explained that the delay was due to the fact that the 2020 budget was passed before the conclusion of negotiation on the new Minimum Wage and its consequential adjustment.

She explained that a lump sum was however provided in the 2020 budget for minimum wage and its consequential adjustment.

According to the statement, Dr Yemi-Esan also disclosed that a committee made up of representatives of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Budget Office and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation has been set up to determine the shortfalls of Ministries, Extra- Ministerial Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The statement informed that the shortfalls are to be paid from the lump sum already set aside in the budget for the Minimum wage and its consequential adjustment.

It said the Committee is expected to conclude its work by the end of this week so that salaries can be paid.

While appreciating civil servants for their patience, the Head of Service also informed that she was in touch with the Director-General, Budget Office, who assured that salaries will be paid by the end of this week.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE