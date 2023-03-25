Bola Badmus – Lagos

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed that compensation of N5 million be paid to Mr. Clement Adedotun, a Uber driver, based on the judgement delivered by the Federal High Court against the state government.

Adedotun, a Uber driver, was assaulted on October 20, 2021, during a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of the #EndSARS protest in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this directive on his Twitter handle, expressing his commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting citizens’ rights with empathy and authority, even as he noted that the state government had appealed the ruling.

The Federal High Court in Suit No FHC/L/CS/ 1862/2021, filed by Adedotun’s counsel, had on the 14th of March 2023, delivered judgment against Lagos State Neighborhood Agency, Lagos State government, the Attorney-General, Lagos State and Nigeria Police, directing that a sum of N5million be paid to him as compensation.

Sanwo-Olu, who directed the state Attorney- General, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN, to set up a meeting and pay Adedotun the compensation awarded by the court, pointed out that he did so after reviewing the case, having been aware of it “recently.”

“Good evening Lagos, as Governor, I’m committed to upholding the rule of law and protecting citizens’ rights with empathy and authority.

“I recently became aware of the case involving Mr Clement Adedotun and the judgement by the Federal High Court, and I understand the impact this legal battle has had on him.

“After reviewing Mr. Clement’s case, I’ve directed the Honorable Attorney General to set up a meeting and pay him the compensation awarded by the Court.

“Although the State Government has appealed the ruling, I’ve interceded in this instance in the interest of the public good and requested that the State’s Attorney General comply with the court’s ruling.

‘As a strong advocate for the rule of law, I commend all parties for seeking justice through the appropriate channels, and I remain committed to upholding the rights of all Lagosians,” the governor stated on his Twitter handle.

