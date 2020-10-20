EndSARS: Four journalists attacked as Police disperse protesters in Gombe

At least four journalists have been injured in Gombe State after hoodlums hijacked #EndSARS protest in the state.

Tribune Online reports that while the protest was going on early Tuesday morning, unidentified youths wielding dangerous weapons hijacked the protest which thereafter turned violent.

The State Correspondent of The Nation newspapers, Mr Shola Shittu, the crew of NTA Gombe and other journalists were attacked in the process.

The victims were immediately rushed to a government-run hospital in Gombe for medical attention while other journalists ran to the Government House for cover.

Tribune Online reports that the protesters had converged at the Yola road roundabout from where they started marching towards the Government House and the town while chanting various songs. They also bared placards calling for the end to SARS and Police brutality.

Some hoodlums were said to have hijacked the protests and started destroying public property along the street. It, however, took the prompt intervention by the State Police Command to forestall the destruction of lives and properties.

The Police personnel who were hitherto watching used minimal force to disperse the protesters when the situation was getting out of control.

One of the youth who participated in the protest told our correspondent that, “we came out to have a peaceful protest but along the way, hoodlums infiltrated us and started destroying public property on the street. The Police came and dispersed us, I am back home now.”

When called on phone, the Command PPRO, DSP Mary Mallun, however, did not deny or confirm the development.

She said: “I am busy doing something now, as soon as I finished, I will call you back.”

