EndSARS: Reps urge Buhari to issue Executive Order on police brutality

The House of Representatives Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to issue an Executive Order to address issues relating to police brutality in the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion of national importance, sponsored by Hon. Sada Soli (PDP, Katsina) on the “need to address the possible breach of national security, under the peaceful protests across the country” at the plenary session.

The House also pleaded with the protesters to have faith in the National Assembly and the executive arm of government to find a lasting solution to the “lingering issues of general police misconduct” and suspend their protests in the National interest.

While adopting the motion, the House resolved to constitute an ad-hoc committee to interface with relevant Security Agencies and interest groups to ensure a peaceful end to the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

The ad-hoc committee, which would be chaired by the deputy speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase would consist of the House leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and representatives of the committees on Defence, Police, Army, airforce and navy. The rest are interior, National Security and Intelligence and Human Rights.

While leading debate on the motion, the lawmaker expressed concern that the legitimate protests of the #EndSARS protesters are being infiltrated by hoodlums, which may result in the breakdown of law and order in the country.

According to him, ” if adequate measures are not taken to address the protests, the country may be thrown into a state of complete anarchy, resulting in needless loss of lives and properties and posing a threat to governance across the country

“Also concerned that the continuous protests across the country have inflicted untold hardship on other Nigerians pursuing their legitimate livelihoods

“Further concerned that the protests have impacted negatively on the nation’s economy as economic activities have been inadvertently crippled by the protests

“Disturbed that the protests may be taking a dangerous political dimension, which could be inimical to the country’s democratic process

“Also disturbed that the protests are being hijacked by hoodlums and other unpatriotic Nigerians as there have been reports of break-ins at a medium-security correctional centre along Sapele Road in Benin, and burning of police stations all in Edo state, as well as general violence by hoodlums brandishing dangerous weapons, causing mayhem and grounding vehicular movements in major cities across the country

“Worried for the public health and safety of the populace as the protests may escalate the spread of the COVID-19 infection across the country

“Also worried that due to the protests, people are finding it increasingly difficult to access health care and other services.”

The motion was unanimously endorsed when put into voice vote by Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila who presided over the plenary.