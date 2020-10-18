EndSARS: Christians hold prayer walk in Plateau

Apparently disturbed by the situation of things in the country, thousands of Christians staged a prayer walk round Jos capital of Plateau State, on Sunday, over what they described as the pathetic state of Nigeria.

The prayer walk started at about 2:00 pm at Old Airport Junction to various parts of the state capital and eventually terminated at Olusegun Obasanjo Model Primary School at about 6:30 pm with intense prayers for the nation and those in government led by Prophet Isa El-Buba of EBOMI prayer ministry and other clergymen.

Some of the placards carried by the Christian faithful have inscriptions such as ‘Let there be justice, equity and fairness in Nigeria’ ‘O’ Lord heal our land’ and other appealing inscriptions.

Meanwhile, Governor Simon Lalong has constituted Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate complaints of police brutality and related extrajudicial killings in Plateau State.

According to a statement signed by the Director Press Affairs, Dr Simon Machan, this was in line with the recommendation of the National Economic Council (NEC) for the establishment of State-based judicial Panels of Inquiry by Governors to hear complaints and ensure accountability in the operations of police units in their states.

The Governor pointed out that the panel will be headed by a retired Judge of the Plateau State High Court Justice Philomena Lot. Other members are; CP. Garba Patrick (Rtd); Mr Ezekiel Dauda Daschen (Youth Representative) Mrs Rauta Dakok (Rep. of Attorney General’s Office); and Mrs Kiyempia Mafuyai (Rep. of Human Rights Commission).

The terms of reference among others are to receive and investigate complaints of Police brutality or related extra-judicial killings; evaluate evidence and draw conclusions on the validity of complaints; as well as recommend compensation and other remedial measures.

Governor Lalong challenged them to be thorough, diligent and fair to all those that will appear before them in order to ensure that justice is served to all parties without any bias adding that the committee is expected to carry out its assignment within six months and submit its report.

