EndSARS: I thank God I was not killed by police, Ekiti Catholic Bishop narrates ordeals

Apparently backing the ongoing protest by youths across the nation against police brutality and human rights abuses, the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Reverend Felix Ajakaye has narrated his ordeals in the hands of police personnel in the state, revealing it was God that saved him from being killed.

He also added that the nationwide #EndSARS protests were an agitation against incompetent and dishonest leadership in the country.

Ajakaye said this on Sunday in his sermon entitled: ‘The Journey of Faith: Success Without Worthy Successor is Failure in Reality’, during a thanksgiving service to mark the second anniversary of the administration of Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

Narrating how he was harassed in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital by men of the state police command while on his regalia, he said: “On July 30th, 2020, police accosted me in Adebayo area of the state capital. If you saw how they treated me, I thank God I was not killed, if I had been killed, a lot would have been said. If they could do that to a man in cassock, what would they do to an ordinary man? Though I told the police authorities about the incident, nothing was done till today.”

He explained that the protests were beyond the facade of protests for the disbandment of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), saying it was an anger against what he termed incompetent, dishonest , recycled leadership and mistrust between the leaders and the led.

Bishop Ajakaye however appealed to the protesters to cease fire and allow government to act on their five-point demands.

“#EndSARS Protests and agitations not about the disbandment of SARS alone, it is against injustice, mistrust, dishonesty, recycled and incompetent leadership in our nation. There is anger in the land.

“But they should suspend the protests so that government can act on their demands . But if they continue, the protest may be counterproductive, because there may be those who wanted to secretly protect their means of livelihoods,” he said.

Bishop Ajakaye advised the governor to be humble and listen to sincere criticisms from the opposition and refrain from underrating the opposition for him to be able to overcome the succession battle to have a continuity of his good works.

He said: “Don’t appoint those that will be more powerful than you are into government. Whoever manifests that, ask him to step aside.

“A lot needed to be done for us in Ekiti to get to that deserving point. If we maintain our honour and dignity, such can be translated across Nigeria, and Ekiti will become a shining example because other states will learn from us. If we do the God’s will and cooperate as a people, we will be successful.

“Whatever our situation is, we must not fail to recognise God, because his name protects and prospers . Whatever our position of authorities as parents, political , academic, spiritual leadership, we must use for positive development. We must not be proud, because nothing lasts forever. But let me thank you immensely for bringing sanity, finesse to governance in Ekiti. I saw some of the projects you have done, you have tried but a lot more needed to be done.”

Fayemi in his reply averred that President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is committed to initiating various reforms that would transform the country in all facets.

Fayemi said, “I can understand the youth who have been protesting for some days now. There is a lot of anger in the land, hunger, disillusion and disaffection.

“We are committed to various reforms, not only about SARS. Our appeal is that, let the government take the necessary steps it is taking already to do what is right.”

Fayemi called on Christians leaders, to continue to assist the political leaders in their prayers for our country to get to the promised land.

Fayemi, also agreed that he is a product of mercy, adding that God has a purpose in life for everybody, which he said would be realised with prayers, tenacity and patience.

He begged those who have not benefited from the dividends of democracy in the last two years in Ekiti, saying no one will be left behind in his quests to transform Ekiti to a place of joy and prosperity.