A secondary school teacher, identified as Christian Oruanayeri, has allegedly impregnated a JSS2 pupil (name withheld) of Otovwodo Grammar School, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta.

Parents of the girl were said to have raised the alarm by reporting the case to the principal of the school, one Mr Felix Onovughe.

The alarm so raised only reportedly earned the impregnated girl an instant expulsion from the school by the principal, it was gathered.

Our correspondent further gathered that following the outrage, the Ministry of Education, Ughelli North Local Government Area, directed the arrest and detention of the suspect by operatives of the Delta Police Command at ‘B’ Division, Agbarha-Otor.

The school principal, who was said to be uncomfortable with the development, was said to have allegedly frustrated the parents by ensuring that the case was swept under the carpet.

The Director, Post Primary Education Board (PPEB), in Ughelli North LGA, Mrs. Basil Iwhiwhu, was said to have, however, directed the principal of the school to reinstate the expelled pregnant pupil.

In all this, parents of the girl put in the family way are said to have explored other ways to get justice for their daughter and punishment for the erring teacher.

The Chief Inspector of Education (CIE), Ughelli North, Mrs. Eduvie, who confirmed the incident, was quoted by The Story as saying: “On the issue of the pregnancy, I have reported to the ministry already.

“But the police are handling the case; they have been going to the police station.

“However, the police did not bother to call me, but I reported to the ministry that this is what has happened.”

Meanwhile, the incident, as gathered, was said to have occurred some three months ago and the family, which could not be reached as of the time of filing the report, had reportedly sought an alternative means of resolving the issue.





It was gathered that the families of the erring teacher and the pupil had met and settled the matter by allowing the duo to eventually get married.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident, however, said the two families concerned chose to withdraw the case from the police with a sworn affidavit.

It could however not be ascertained if the teacher is still retaining his job or has been laid off by the Ministry of Education in the State.

