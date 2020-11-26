Emirates becomes first to offer $500,000 multi-risk travel insurance coverage

EMIRATES customers can now plan their travels and fly with even greater assurance and peace of mind, with the airline’s latest industry-first initiative to provide expanded, multi-risk travel insurance on top of its current COVID-19 cover.

Provided by Emirates at no additional cost to its customers, and provided by AIG Travel, this cover, according to the airline, was the first of its kind in the airline and travel insurance industry.

It is designed to provide all Emirates passengers a truly unique offer for stress-free and hassle-free travel. This new multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover will automatically apply to all Emirates tickets purchased from December 1, 2020 and extends to Emirates codeshare flights operated by partner airlines, as long as the ticket number starts with 176.

Reacting to the development, Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “Emirates was the first airline to offer complimentary global COVID-19 cover for travelers back in July, and the response from our customers has been tremendously encouraging. We’ve not rested on our laurels and instead continued to look at how we can offer our customers an even better proposition. We’re very pleased to be able to now provide this new multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover, which is another industry first, to all our customers.

“We see a strong appetite for travel around the world, especially heading into the winter holidays as people seek warmer climates and family destinations like Dubai. By launching this new multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover, we aim to give our customers even more confidence in making their travel plans this winter and moving into 2021.”

The package also offers trip cancellation or curtailment up to $7,500 if the school year is extended due to COVID-19 beyond the departure date, and the traveler or a relative (as defined in the policy) is a full-time teacher, full-time employee, or a student at a primary or secondary school. Trip curtailment up to $7,500 for non-refundable trip costs and additional costs to return to their country of residence if the traveler or a relative (as defined in the policy) falls critically ill, for instance, contracts COVID-19 while traveling abroad.

Travel abandonment up to $7,500 if the traveler fails a COVID-19-related test or medical screening at the airport and is required to abandon the trip.

Furthermore, customers will get $150 per day per person, for up to 14 consecutive days if, while outside of their country of residence, the traveler tests positive for COVID-19, and if they are unexpectedly placed into a mandatory quarantine outside their country of residence by a governmental body.

In his reaction, the CEO, AIG Travel, Jeff Rutledge said: “We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Emirates and we are excited to work with them to tailor this product to meet the needs of Emirates customers worldwide.

“Our hope is to help alleviate some of the concerns travelers may have when planning travel during this time.”

