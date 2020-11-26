NAHCO’s contract with Skyward Aviation to boost trade between Nigeria, China

THE recent partnership between NAHCO Plc and Skyward Aviation is set to significantly improve trade relations between Nigeria and China, as the airline begins its direct cargo flights from Urumqi, China to Lagos.

To cement the partnership, the handling agreement has been signed between the two parties, signaling the beginning of a rewarding relationship.

This came just as the ground handling company has renewed its handling contract to provide handling for Qatar Airways in Lagos, for the next five years and have also won the bid to provide ground handling service to Qatar for its Abuja operations for a period of five years, covering: passenger, ramp and cargo services.

Speaking at the contract signing ceremony, held at the company’s headquarters, NAHCO Plc’s Executive Director, Commercial & Business Development, Prince Saheed Lasisi stated: “We are very proud of the partnership, We are ready and willing to give Skyward Aviation the best handling possible. Our men are ready to ensure that we make you happy, and we will not disappoint you. Nigerians now have a wider choice, and this will surely improve business for Nigerians’’.

The contract runs for an initial period of five years, while the flights are currently on ad-hoc basis, operating between four and seven times a week, with possible extension.

NAHCO with this signing has increased its stakes in the nation’s ground handling business, providing world-class services to most of the top notched airlines operating in Nigeria.

