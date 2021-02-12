Emir of Zazzau appoints journalist as Dan Iyan in his emirate

The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamali, has appointed AbdulRahaman Nuhu Bayero of Radio Nigeria as the new Dan Iyyan Zazzau.

Recall, the immediate holder of the title, Bashir Aminu, one of the contestants to the exalted stool died, on January 1st, 2021, in Lagos at the age of 70.

This was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary of the emirate and Sarkin Fulanin Zazzau, Alhaji Barau Musa Aliyu, on Friday.

The letter disclosed that the date of the coronation will be announced by the coronation committee in due course.

While congratulating the new appointee, the Emirate prayed to Allah to guide him, give him the wisdom, and long life to succeed.

The appointee is a staff of News and Current Affairs of Radio Nigeria Headquarters, before then he was an editor at Radio Nigeria Kaduna, Correspondent at Zaria and also Head of News at Radio Nigeria FM in Dutse Jigawa State.

