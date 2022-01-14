Emir of Borgu inaugurates Committee on Gani Durbar Festival, 2022

The Mai Borgu, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Dantoro, Kitoro the fourth, has inaugurated a 15-man Central Working Committee, to plan and articulate the Cultural tourism ecology of the sixth edition of Gani Durbar Festival.

Also immediately constituted to fully activate far reaching focal agenda of the biggest culture festival in north central Nigeria, were nine strategic sub committees, covering various terms of reference on finance and fund raising, accommodation, feeding arrangements, publicity, security, works, venue and protocol, events, sanitation and logistics.

Alhaji Muhammad Sani Dantoro, Emir of Borgu, also approved the appointment of the chairman of the Central Working Committee, in the person of Alhaji Ibrahim Goni, Conservator General of National Parks service, also did same for the various sub committees, leaving no room for distractions in the various referenced expectations duly assigned.

Other members of the Central Working Committee, the strategic management soul of the festival, which notably brings together the whole Borgu ancient kingdom scattered all the West Coast of Africa, are Hajia Zara, Dr Dauda Jikantoro, Alhaji Mohammed Mohammed, Alhaji A.A Umar, Alhaji Ya Mohammed Damisa, Alhaji M. B Mohammed and Pharmacist Mohammed Sani Adamu. Others are, Alhaji Isa Idris, Frank Meke, Hajia Zainab Dantoro, Hajia Zainab Ibrahim, Barrister Abubakar Jubril and Mr Peter Nze, secretary of the committee. Chairman, Central working committee and Kogunan Borgu, Alhaji Ibrahim Goni, appreciated the emir for the trust and confidence reposed in the Committees, assuring that the assemblage of the best brains and professionals to deliver on the mandate will not disappoint.

He called on members of the sub committees to go into action and articulate detailed inputs that would improve the ranking of the festival on national and global cultural tourism map.

The next festival Committees meeting is slated for the last week of this month and will take place at the Royal Palace of the Emir of Borgu Kingdom in New Bussa, Niger state.

