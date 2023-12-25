Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has urged Christians across the country to use the Christmas period to pray for the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government.

The Bauchi Governor emphasised that “the issue of politicking is over, it is time for action, therefore, he needs our collective prayers to succeed. Pray for him and pray for me also.”

Bala Mohammed who was speaking during a Christmas rally organised by the State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said that, “There is no issue of a political party now, pray for APC and PDP to succeed in working for the people of the country.”

“If Mr President does not perform creditable, it will affect even us in the state. We need to work together, synergse and ensure that the people get the dividends of democracy.”

He further stressed that prayer is very important in changing situations for good saying that, “God is always ready to answer our prayers. Let us pray for more money from the Federal Government for the development of our state.”

The Governor assured that he will continue to serve the people of the state stressing that he will do better than what was done in his first term because according to him, he came with the intention of working for the people of the state.

Bala Mohammed commended the Christian community in the state for unflinching support to him and his administration since 2019 when he was first elected as Governor and in 2023 when he was reelected for a second term.

He also stressed the need for people to always hold the government accountable in order to ensure that the right thing was done.

