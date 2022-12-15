Emefiele’s absence stalls Reps probe on cash withdrawal limit policy

By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

The planned meeting between the House of Representatives and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele scheduled for Thursday was stalled following the absence of the latter.

According to the letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the CBN governor, however, pledged to brief the lawmakers on the recent monetary policies of the apex bank at the earliest time possible.

According to the letter titled: ‘Re-Invitation for a Briefing’ dated 13th December 2022 with reference No: GVD/DGC/CON/NAS/002/055, signed by the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, Edward Adamu and addressed to Gbajabiamila, the CBN Governor said he could not be physically present to brief the lawmakers due to his trip to the United States of America with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase, who read the letter during the plenary session, said: “We refer to your invitation to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to brief the House of Representatives on recent policies of the Bank on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

“We respectfully apprise you that the CBN Governor is a member of the delegation of H.E. President Muhammadu Buhari currently attending the USA-Africa Summit in Washington D.C.

“Consequently, the governor will not be able to honour your invitation on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

“While the governor regrets his inability to be physically present for the scheduled briefing, due to the aforementioned national assignment, he shall be available to provide the briefing at the earliest time possible.


“Please accept, Mr Honourable Speaker, the assurances of the CBN governor’s highest personal regards and consideration.”

Comments

