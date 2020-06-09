Eleven Eleven Twelve Foundation announced 2020 AFRICA GREEN GRANT BOOT CAMP Finalist

There are several youths across Africa with innovative and creative ideas to solving problems within the environmental and agricultural sectors, however, they are lacking the required support to protect their businesses and birth their ideas.

At Eleven Eleven Twelve Foundation, we have several initiatives to promote the sustainability of the environment through the ever-vibrant African youths.

The Africa Green Grant is one of our initiatives that seek to support and empower them in the designing and implementation of their ideas while promoting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The call for the grant application commenced on the 1st of January 2020 and closed on the 29th of February 2020, the applications have gone through several stages of screening and the finalists of the 2020 Africa Green Grant are currently undergoing the 5 days business management/community development intensive training boot camp.

And the finalists for the 2020 Grant are;

1. Rita Idehai -Eco Barter

2. Jonathan Stewart -Agrotech

3. Adejoke Lasisi -Planet 3R

4.Jamiu Adekunle Adisa -Agric-Tech

5.Beatrace Ndisa Mwanjala -Kompost Ke

6.Godwin Amadi –Twincycler

7.Oluwafemi Adesope – Holinks Multi Ventures

8. Rofiat Olaleye -Eco Heroes

9. Ademuyiwa James Ademola – Light Africa Solar Hub

10. Bilkisu Garba -The Upcycle Architect

Due to the unprecedented period in our world at present, we decided to have a virtual session which started on Monday, 8th and will end on Friday, 12th June, 2020.

The selected applicants are currently being trained on business management/idea implementation and on the last day, will be pitching their ideas to a carefully selected panel of judges. From this exercise, a winner will be selected and will be the recipient of this year’s Africa Green Grant Award.

We are excited about the 2020 edition and we cannot wait to see the Africa continent #gogreen.

#africagreenawards

#africagreengrant

To learn more about us, kindly check out our website; www.enquiries@eetfoudation.org and Get Social with us by following us on;

Instagram @eet_foundation

Twitter @eet_foundation

Facebook fb.com/eetfoundation

