Electricity tariff, fuel price hike ’ll inflict more hardship on Nigerians, cleric tells FG

The Bishop of Diocese of Ijebu North, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), The Right Reverend Solomon Kuponu, has said that the recent increase in the price of petroleum products and electricity tariff would inflict more suffering on the masses.

He noted that Nigerians have suffered enough as regards harsh government policies in time past, wondering why government should increase electricity tariff which is not being enjoyed by the people.

The Bishop said this at a news conference as part of activities to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the inauguration of the Diocese, held on Wednesday, at the Pa Michael Adenuga Memorial Anglican Church, Ijebu-Igbo,Ogun State.

Kuponu called on the government at the centre to address major challenges confronting the country in the interest of the people, saying Nigerians never prayed for the change they are experiencing at this critical period.

He said that government increased electricity tariff, fuel pump price when many states of the federation are yet to implement the new minimum wage.

“There’s no reason why the Nigerian government cannot look elsewhere and find solution to the country’s problem rather than increasing fuel and electricity prices.

“Enough is enough, we have suffered enough. The civil servants have suffered enough, the masses, the Church has suffered enough. Nigeria is a land blessed by God.

“Some state governments are yet to approve the new minimum wage, yet government increased pump price, electricity tariff. Nigerians never prayed for this, so I am appealing to the Federal Government to have mercy on the people,” he added.

The Bishop added that the Diocese had continued to expand in the last 15 years on its vision of being a church that is spiritually strong and evangelically alert.

Kuponu said the Diocese had every cause to celebrate based on the theme of the anniversary ‘Thanking God for Inestimable Benefits’ (II Corinthians 9:15).

Activities lined up for the celebration include the 15th year consecration of Kuponu as the Diocesan; virtual anniversary crusade; anniversary lecture to be delivered virtually by the President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina.

