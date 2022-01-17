Electoral bill, insecurity, top agenda as NASS members resume legislative activities

Senators and members of the House of Representatives are expected to resume legislative activities for the year 2022 fiscal year, otherwise known as the electioneering year.

Some of the lawmakers who travelled to their respective constituencies have returned back to Abuja in preparation for the resumption.

Some of the legislative activities expected to take the front burner include: motions ranging from various insecurity challenges ravaging the country including the terrorists’ attack on Tukur Buratai Institute for War and Peace, a research institute of the Nigerian Army University located in Buratai village, Biu Local Government Area of

Borno State, among others.

The lawmakers are also expected to resume debate on President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter on the Electoral Act Amendment bill, 2021, especially on the imposition of the direct primary clause on the election into elective office.

According to Buhari, “the indirect consequences of the issue of high cost and monetisation are that it will raise financial crimes and constitute further strain on the economy.

“It will also stifle smaller parties without the enormous required resources to mobilise all party members for the primaries. This is not healthy for the sustenance of multi-party democracy in Nigeria.

“The amendment as proposed is a violation of the underlying spirit of democracy which is characterised by freedom of choices. Political party membership is a voluntary exercise of the constitutional right to freedom of association. Several millions of Nigerians are not card-carrying members of any political party.

“Thus, the emphasis should be on enabling qualified Nigerians to vote for the candidate of their choice during general elections as a means of participation in governance and furtherance of the concept of

universal adult suffrage or universal franchise.”

The Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila while delivering his end of the year speech on Tuesday, 21st December, 2021 shortly after reading the President’s communication to the House on his decision not to assent the bill, assured that the National Assembly would on return in the New Year “resume our efforts to reform the electoral system in our country. And we will do it together. That is what the Nigerian people expect of us, and we will do our duty for God and our country.

“Whichever way it pans out, we must not throw out the baby with the bathwater and must deliver a credible and enduring electoral system to Nigerians. Every law is a living document and as long as it has breath, it must survive,” he noted.

While noting that National Assembly has a duty to ensure a smooth process, Hon. Gbajabiamila maintained that the lawmakers would collectively decide the fate of the Bill.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.