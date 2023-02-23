The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has advised corps members, who would be on election duty, to carry out their tasks with due diligence.

Mrs Blessing Iruma, Coordinator of NYSC in Anambra, gave the admonition during a one-day pre-election sensitisation programme for corps members and staff of the scheme in Amawbia, Awka South LGA on Wednesday.

Iruma said they should execute their duty in accordance with the rules as stated in the Electoral Act and in line with the training they had received on the general polls, adding that they must ensure they did not stand in the way of a free, fair and credible elections.

“You must stay away from partisan politics and give the nation a free, fair and credible election.

“There are dangers in taking bribes from politicians; tread with caution and work conscientiously.

“Do not fall for their Greek gifts, be discerning because all that glitters is not gold, stay away from partisan politics,” she said.

Also, Mrs Uche Enemchukwu, an official from NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, said the election was being held at the most critical period in the nation’s history.

Enemchukwu urges corps members to discharge their duties with utmost sense of responsibility.

According to her, Nigerians are placing huge trust in the NYSC Corps members, so you have to desist from anything that would betray the trust.

“You are graduates, serving corps members; you should be apolitical, committed, patriotic and accountable.

“The trust they placed on you is because whenever they look for you, they will find you, you cannot run, you are traceable,” she said.





