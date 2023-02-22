The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in Nigeria, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has voiced his opposition to the idea of a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket in the country, citing the ethnoreligious complexities of the region.

Baba-Ahmed shared his stance on the viability of a same-faith ticket in the light of the two Muslims presented by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for this Saturday’s competitive presidential poll, saying that “Why today Tinubu is not the vice president of Nigeria is the same reason he cannot be president.

What couldn’t happen in 2015 when the then-candidate Buhari asked for any nomination whatsoever from Tinubu – because that configuration has passed? It can no longer work in Nigeria. A Muslim-Muslim ticket cannot work anymore.”

Baba-Ahmed appeared on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict, where he explained his stance on the issue, stating that a same-faith ticket could no longer work in Nigeria due to the country’s sociopolitical makeup, which was not a random occurrence.

He further explained that the country was a Federal Republic, duly filed at the United Nations, and was not a Kingdom, like Saudi Arabia, or a theocracy, like Iran or the Vatican.

Baba-Ahmed emphasized that Nigeria was a diverse country with 250 tribes and two competing religions and that this was not a mistake made by the Creator.

He said that out of the 18 political parties that presented presidential candidates, 15 had fallen behind, while the remaining three had misconfigured themselves and fallen out of alignment with the dictates of winning elections in Nigeria.

