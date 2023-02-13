By: Taoheed Adegbite

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, the Federal Government on Monday directed all Polytechnics in the country to shut down until after the polls.

Recall that the federal government had earlier issued a similar directive for the closure of all Universities in the country to enable the students participate in the polls.

In a circular dated Feb. 10 and signed by Mr I. O Folorunsho, for the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu , the Ministry directed the Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Bugaje to communicate to Rectors and Provosts of polytechnics.

” In view of concerns expressed on the security of staff, students and properties of our respective Institutions, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has, following extensive consultations with the relevant security agencies, directed that all Polytechnics be shut down.

”And academic activities will be suspended between Wednesday, Feb.22 and Tues. March 14, 2023,” the letter reads.

The NBTE boss, therefore, enjoined to communicate the directives to all the institutions under his regulatory functions.

(NAN)

