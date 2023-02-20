Sandra Nwaokolo

The Commonwealth of Nations has announced its impartiality ahead of the forthcoming Nigerian elections and has deployed a monitoring team of 16 high-calibre officers from various member nations, including politicians, diplomats, and experts in law, human rights, gender equality, and election administration.

The team is set to provide an independent assessment of the electoral process, and its findings will be communicated through a preliminary statement on February 27.

The leader of the team, former President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, has described the election as Africa’s largest democratic exercise, adding that the outcome would be significant not only for Nigeria but also for the entire continent.

In a press conference held in Abuja, Mbeki urged all stakeholders to uphold their commitment to ensuring a peaceful and inclusive election. “Our mandate is to observe and assess the pre-election period, activities on polling day, and the post-election period.

Throughout, we will consider all factors relating to the credibility of the electoral process. We will assess whether the elections are conducted according to the standards for democratic elections to which Nigeria has committed itself,” Mbeki said. “As we undertake this assessment and conduct our duties, we will be objective, independent, and impartial.”

The monitoring team will receive briefings from the electoral authorities, political parties, the media, and civil society groups representing women, youth, and people with disabilities to get a better understanding of the situation within the country ahead of the elections.

As of February 2023, an estimated 93.4 million registered voters will have the right to cast ballots for presidential and national assembly candidates in 176,846 polling units across Nigeria.

Following the elections, Mbeki said the group will submit its recommendations in a report to the Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC. “She will forward the report to the Government of Nigeria, the country’s Independent National Electoral Commission, the leadership of political parties taking part in the elections, and all Commonwealth governments. The report will be made public afterwards,” he added.

