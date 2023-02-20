Taiwo Amodu – Abuja

Senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi has joined the governorship race in his home state.

The Chairman Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) picked the expression of interest and nomination form of the All Progressives Congress(APC) on Monday in Abuja.

His party primary where the candidate will emerge has been scheduled for April.

Speaking with journalists at the party national secretariat, Senator Adeyemi said he has fully prepared himself to occupy Lugard House next November.

He said: “I am going to contest for governor of Kogi state. I have enough experience of what governance should be and have challenges of governance. I have been lucky to represent my state in the Senate three times. I have the privilege of being a journalist and graduated to being National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists where I served for two terms.

“My state is Kogi and I want to build on the foundation already established. Governance is all about providing for the needs of the people.”

The governorship aspirant who noted that his senatorial district has never had the privileged of providing governor for the North Central State said he would do his best to add value to the lives of the people in the state.

“It is to my credit that I am one of the lawmakers that have sponsored the highest number of bills passed into law.

“I have the courage to lead and fight for the survival of the less privileged. I am exposed enough to give the best to our people.





“In politics, people contest for varied interests. Some of our contests are to see what value we can add to the lives of others and improve on what has been achieved.”

