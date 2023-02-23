Lawrence Bajah, Abuja

The Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Zakka Maikalangu has appealed to all district heads in the Council to advise their youths to ensure peaceful electoral process, coexistence, before, during and after the Saturday elections.

Maikalangu made this call on Wednesday in his office during an emergency meeting with all traditional rulers in the Council.

Appealing to the traditional leaders to cooperate with the Council, relevant law enforcement agencies, and all arms of government to ensure peaceful election, Maikalangu advised them to avoid any activity capable of tarnishing their image and reputation.

The AMAC boss, who stated that development of any community depended on the peaceful state of that community, tasked the traditional rulers to do everything legally possible to ensure there was peace in their communities at all times so that development could thrive in the Council.

District head of Jikwoyi, Nicodemus Machin, while responding, commended the Chairman for his cordial interaction with the traditional rulers, noting that it was a sign of good leadership, which would foster good relationship between the communities and the council.

On his part, the District head of Gui community, Alhassan Idris pledged that they would continue to give maximum support to all concerned not just for peacedul polls in the communities, but to ensure peaceful coexistence after the elections.